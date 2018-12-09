PPP demands JIT on Aleema properties

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has alleged that against the tall claims of accountability and transparency, the case of huge Dubai properties of prime minister's sister Aleema Khan is not being sent to the National Accountability Bureau.

“It is said that Aleema Khan had secured her properties by availing concessions under the amnesty scheme but we want to know about her money trail and the amount of money,” the PPP leader said while addressing a press conference at Punjab Secretariat along with Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad and Munawwr Anjum on Saturday.

Kaira demanded that a JIT headed by former IG Punjab Muhammad Tahir be constituted to probe Aleema Khan case. He said the PPP had all the respect for Aleema Khan but since she was the sister of the PM, all the facts regarding her properties and money trail should come to light.

Kaira alleged the government had badly failed to control the falling economy despite all the claims and accusations against the previous regimes. He said the economic crises had reached such alarming levels that all sections of society, including traders, peasants, industrialists and the common man, were feeling unrest to the end of their patience.

Kaira expressed sorrow, saying that the government had suppressed the media financially which led the owners to first slash salaries of journalists and then resort to downsizing. He said the government had failed in running the sugar mills and the ongoing crisis threatened to reach a situation where growers would take over the sugar mills. He said the spiraling rate of US dollar had crushed all sections of society in the shape of a flood of price hike. He said the nation got nothing from the PTI government during the first 110 days despite continuing tall claims of the government for the promised relief and eradication of corruption.

He said that instead of providing five million jobs, the government was making scores of people jobless. He said oil prices were falling world over but the government was increasing the oil prices to fleece the masses. Industrialists have divided into several groups and had taken the country hostage, he said.

Kaira said the PPP had a strong bond with the people which would never be broken despite the multiple inquiries being done by the government in the country and aboard spending millions of dollars. He alleged that FIA was working directly under the command of prime minister and its DG was contesting “elections” against the PPP.

He said Bilawal Bhutto challenged the PM in Gilgit Baltistan and he was issued notice the following day.