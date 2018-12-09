Japanese award for Pakistani

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai, on behalf his government, conferred the ‘Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays’ with Rosette, upon Dr. Muhammad Amin. The ceremony was attended by the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Dr. Amin.

While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Kurai congratulated Dr. Amin for receiving this prestigious decoration, an acknowledgement of his dedicated efforts for the promotion of Japan Pakistan relations.

“I believe that cultural relationship, in particular, contributes to deepen mutual trust and understanding among the people which should be the very foundation of any relationship between countries. In this respect, all efforts made by Dr. Muhammad Amin have been of tremendous significance to our bilateral relationship over the years,” he said.