TMUC hosts TEDx talk

Islamabad : The Millennium University College (TMUC) hosted a TEDx talk, with the theme of ‘Moving Forward’ at TMUC , Sector H-11/4 here, says a press release.

The TEDx talk, an independently organised event, partnered with ACCA had a diverse range of speakers from different walks of life who shared their personal stories, professional encounters and growth along the way with students.

TEDx speakers were Mustafa Hyder Sayed (executive director Pak-China Institute), Noman Ch (founder Emiratecoin), Hajra Khan (captain National Football Women’s team), Uzma Yaqub (a human right activist and recipient of National Award for Human Rights Services) and last but not the least Yasir Jaswal (a musician, writer, filmmaker and a restaurateur).

They inspired audience with their personal and professional journeys, self-realisation and augmentation in areas of economics, women rights, exploitation to self-actualization which instigated in the audience the courage to pursue their dreams above all odds.