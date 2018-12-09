close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Rootsians observe IDDP

Islamabad

December 9, 2018

Islamabad : The students of Roots International Schools (RIS), Makki Branch, Wah Cantt joined in a walk organised by Young Muslim Inclusive Education School to show solidarity with disabled children and to create awareness about their issues, says a press release.

Rootsians shared cards and gifts with those children, presented a poem on their stage and appreciated their artwork. They acknowledged the initiative taken up by Rootsians and were glad to have them amongst them.

The International Day of Disabled Persons (IDDP) is observed on the 3rd of December. The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

