HBL crowned Quaid Trophy champions

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) were crowned champions on the basis of first innings lead when their final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) ended in a draw after a gripping finish here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

This was the third crown from Imran Farhat-led HBL. Their previous titles had come in 1977-78 and 2010-11 seasons. HBL also remained runners-up for seven times in the country’s first-class cricket event which had been initiated in 1953-1954.

This was the second title from HBL this season as they had also won Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-day title last month by beating Wapda by 62 runs in the final at Lahore.

Chasing 263, HBL reached 183-6 in 78.2 overs when the game ended, thus dethroning Misbah-ul-Haq-led four-time winners SNGPL which had put a life in the game when after conceding a 168-run lead they batted aggressively to decalre their second innings at 430-7 to set a tricky target for HBL on the final day of the five-day decider. Discarded international Umar Akmal blasted solid 52 off 85 deliveries. Umar, who had a good season with the bat, smashed eight fours before being bowled by discarded international pacer Bilawal Bhatti. At one stage, HBL were 72-3. However, Umar added 72 valuable runs for the fourth wicket with Agha Salman (24) who was trapped leg before off irregular spinner Iftikhar Ahmed. Agha hammered five fours in his much-needed patient 91-ball knock. Iftikhar then had Rameez Aziz (2) after the left-hander faced 55 balls. Skipper Imran Farhat (22*) remained not out after having hammered four fours in his fighting 91-ball effort. International Faheem Ashraf scored eight not out for which he faced 17 balls and had two hits to the fence.

Earlier HBL lost their key opener Abid Ali (8) cheaply. It was a delivery from paceman Asad Ali that pitched on the middle stump, kept low and hit the right-hander just in front of the wickets. Abid, who had hit century in the first innings, smashed one four from 22 deliveries. Bilawal Bhatti then got rid of rookie Saad Khan (16) to leave HBL at 61-2 in 20.1 overs. Saad, who was promoted in the batting order, smacked two fours from 46 balls. Soon afterwards Bilawal had stumper Jamal Anwar (31). It was a bouncer and Jamal went for a pull, miscued it and it went up with Ali Waqas taking an easy catch at the point position. Jamal, who had survived early on when he was bowled by Asad Ali in the first over of HBL innings off no ball, smashed two fours from 46 deliveries. Bilawal Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers with 3-46 in 15 overs, for 5-156 match-tally. Iftikhar claimed 2-18 in 18.2 overs. After having conceded a 168-run lead, SNGPL resumed their second innings at 336-5 and declared it at 430-7.

Imran Khalid, who was batting on 41 at close on Friday, used long handle before falling on rapid 73. Khalid smacked four sixes and three fours in his 48-ball fire-work. Khalid added 81 off 56 balls for the sixth wicket association with his skipper Misbah-ul-Haq who remained not out on 35-ball 44. The former Pakistan captain struck five fours in his positive knock.

Misbah was also involved in a 21-ball 43 seventh wicket partnership with Bilawal Bhatti who hammered a rapid 11-ball 30 which had three sixes and two fours. Former Test spinner Abdul Rehman once again played a major role with the leather by bagging 4-156. He finished the match with 8-246.

SNGPL scored 304 in their first innings. In response, HBL posted 472 all out.

The winners HBL were handed over a trophy and a purse of Rs3 million. The runners-up SNGPL went away with the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs2 million.

Similarly, Rs100,000 each was also handed over to Umar Akmal (HBL, man-of-the-final), Aizaz Cheema (Lahore Blues, best bowler, 59 wickets), Khurram Manzoor (Karachi Whites, best batsman, 886 runs) and Gohar Ali (best stumper/outstanding player). Faisal Afridi and Mohammad Asif supervised the match. Shahid Butt finished his career as match referee with the final.