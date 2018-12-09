close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 9, 2018

May 12 tragedy: Karachi Mayor, 21 others indicted

National

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday indicted Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and 21 others in two cases related to the May 12 carnage, Geo News reported.

The ATC was hearing four cases related to the May 12 incident in which more than 50 people lost their lives and over 100 injured in attacks on rallies by different political parties and lawyers who had gathered to receive the deposed chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.

In the case, the court indicted 21 suspects, including the mayor, in two cases, which all of them pleaded not guilty. The ATC summoned the witnesses in the next hearing of the case.

