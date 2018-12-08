Pak envoy to Morocco relinquishes charge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Morocco Nadir Chaudhri relinquished his charge on Thursday after a successful over three-year term. Appointed by the former PML-N government, Chaudhri had resigned before the PTI-led government took over and was waiting for appointment of his successor to hand him the charge. In a letter addressed to Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chaudhri summarised his achievements which include a $5 billion project by the Morocco Phosphate Agency (OCP) for a manufacturing and storage facility in the fertilizer sector. The project is under process at the Pakistan Board of Investment. In addition, Pakistan’s exports to Morocco increased by 81% during 2016-17 as per a State Bank report. Trade road shows were held in every major Moroccan city and all chambers of commerce were engaged. The Pakistan Morocco Business Council was formed to carry forward commercial activities. New avenues of cooperation between the militaries of both countries have been opened up with high level interaction expected in near future. A special effort was made to highlight the Kashmir issue in Morocco and special events were held in this regard and articles appeared in Moroccan media which helped awareness of this important issue.