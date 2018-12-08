Rimsha excels in Ladies Golf

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz Khan of Defence Raya on Friday once again revealed her golf playing strengths during the first round of the three rounds 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship at the alluring Defence Raya Golf Course.

After the opening shot was hit by Mrs Naqi, the accomplished ladies from all over the country launched themselves in pursuit for supremacy. Rimsha succeeded in showing adequate command and control during the course of shot-making completed the 18 holes with a score of gross 75, three over par. This effort gave her the honour of appearing as a top one on the leaderboard, though her closest adversary, Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya)is right on her heels, merely one stroke behind at a score of gross 76.

Humna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club compiled a score of gross 78. One more devoted one to appear as a distinguished achiever is Suneyah Osama. Her card for the day was gross 79, a score also achieved by Aania Farooq of Karachi and Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison. The heartening aspect of this championship is that on the first day, six participating ladies were successful in breaking the barrier of 80 gross.

In the race for net honours in the Gold Category, Suneyah Osama has the best net score of 71. Following her in this race is Arooba Ali (Rawalpindi) at net 72, Parkha Ijaz at net 73, Humna Amjad at net 74 alongwith Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) and Zaib un Nisa (Royal Palm) at net 74.