Sat Dec 08, 2018
AFP
December 8, 2018

Lanka court extends ban on president sacking parliament

World

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s highest court Friday banned President Maithripala Sirisena from sacking the legislature until it decides on the legality of his move last month to call snap elections. The Supreme Court concluded hearing 10 petitions against Sirisena’s move as part of a bitter power struggle with his erstwhile prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, but reserved judgement for an unspecified date. The courts reopen on Monday. Sirisena plunged the country into crisis on October 26 when he fired Wickremesinghe and appointed the contentious Mahinda Rajapakse in his place. He then dissolved parliament on and called elections nearly two years ahead of schedule.

