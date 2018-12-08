close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
AFP
December 8, 2018

Trump nominates ex-Fox News anchor Nauert as UN envoy

World

AFP
December 8, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump nominated State Department spokeswoman and former Fox TV news anchor Heather Nauert Friday as ambassador to the United Nations. Trump told reporters that Nauert, who is in line to take over from Nikki Haley, had proven herself as a “very talented, very smart” member of his administration. Nauert, 48, had been touted for the post since October when Haley announced that she was stepping down.

