Two killed in TT Singh accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed in an accident near Chak 384/JB on Thursday night. Elite Force personnel Imran Baig and his friendMuhammad Aftabwere coming to Toba fromGojra on their motorcycle when their bike was hit by a truck near Motorway Interchange. As a result, both bikers were injured. They were being shifted to the DHQ Hospital but they died on the way.