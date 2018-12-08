Two killed in TT Singh accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed in an accident near Chak 384/JB on Thursday night. Elite Force personnel Imran Baig and his friendMuhammad Aftabwere coming to Toba fromGojra on their motorcycle when their bike was hit by a truck near Motorway Interchange. As a result, both bikers were injured. They were being shifted to the DHQ Hospital but they died on the way.
