QAU marks soil day

Islamabad : The Department of Plant Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) observed the World Soil Day and organised different activities with an aim to create awareness among students regarding soil pollution and importance of protecting the soil.

The theme for 2018 World Soil Day was ‘Be the Solution to Soil Pollution’ which was well matched the slogan of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ project recently launched by the Government of Pakistan to make the country a better place for living.

More than 250 students of PhD, MPhil, MSc and BS along with Faculty members participated in different activities including cleanliness of the campus, awareness walk, installation of dustbins and beautification of lawns and academic blocks.

QAU VC Prof Muhammad Ali visited the department and encouraged the students for organizing the event.

Dr Muhammad Shahab, dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences highlighted the importance of the day. He said that soil studies at the department are not only important components of the curricular and co-curricular activities but also a moral obligation as well.