Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Klopp banking on Chelsea to slow Man City charge

Sports

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp will be desperately hoping Chelsea can slow down Manchester City’s title charge this weekend as he balances his Premier League ambitions with a Champions League decider against Napoli.

Unbeaten Liverpool are clinging on in the title race — scoring deep into added time against Everton last week and recovering from a goal down to beat Burnley on Wednesday to move just two points behind City.

Elsewhere, all eyes will again be on the next instalment in the Old Trafford soap opera, with stuttering Manchester United hosting bottom club Fulham.

Tottenham — yet to register a single draw in the Premier League this season — are away to Leicester. Arsenal play lowly Huddersfield.

