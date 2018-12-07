close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Robbers kill 2 in Okara incidents

National

OKARA: Robbers shot dead two people in separate incidents on Thursday. Yasin was sleeping at his house in village 39/3R when some bandits barged into the house. He woke up and put up resistance to the bandits. The gunmen shot him dead. The shooting alerted the villagers who came out of their houses with weapons and chased the dacoits. As a result, an encounter ensued between the villagers and the criminals that left one of the bandits dead. The dead robber was identified as Iqbal of village 53/9L. Sadr Okara police have registered a case. In the second incident, bandits shot dead a landlord. Four gunmen entered the house of Muhammad Aslam in village 39/3R and shot him dead over resistance.

