Qadri phones PM, thanks govt for new JIT in Model Town case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PAT chief thanked the government for its role regarding the formation of new joint investigation team in the Model Town case, according to a PM Office statement. The prime minister also assured the PAT leader for transparency and justice in the case.
