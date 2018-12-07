PPP never took U-turn on principled stance: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the PPP always stood against the terrorism and dictatorship but never took U-turn on principle stances. “The PPP always stood against the dictators but never bow before them, challenged the terrorism with courage and accepted the gallows but never took a U-turn on the principle stances,” he said while addressing a function to celebrate the ‘Sindh Culture Day’ organised by the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) here which was also attended by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Farhatullah Babar. Bilawal said the PPP always made efforts for the supremacy of Constitution and law in the country. “The PPP always struggled for the empowerment of the people and will continue this struggle,” he said. He said the only democracy could take the country ahead on the path of development and prosperity.

He said the Sindh had thousands of year old civilization and every Sindhi felt proud to be a Pakistani. “Sindh has thousands of year civilization and remains of Mohenjo-Daro prove that it was part of the old civilizations of the world. Sindh was a place which has thousand years old and rich culture where there was a peace,” he said.

He said Sindh was also known as a Door of Islam and every Sindhi feels proud to be a Pakistani. “We also raise a slogan of ‘Marso Marson, Sindh Na deso,” he said.

He said the PPP had a firm belief that all the languages of Pakistan have an equal status. “We are guardian of all the cultures, languages and traditions of all the areas of the country and also believe in freedom of expression,” he said.

Earlier, a warm welcome was extended to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when he arrived at SZABIST. It was his first visit to SZABIST Islamabad campus.