Fri Dec 07, 2018
December 7, 2018

Mountain festival

Islamabad

December 7, 2018

Islamabad : An exhibition of paintings by the students of the colleges and universities reflecting the mountains landscape and culture kicked off at the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). As many as 70 pieces of art were put on display. Most of them are done in oil-on-canvas while some students have tried the charcoal and pencil sketches.

The exhibition, inaugurated by renowned mountaineer Hassan Jan, is organised by Development Communications Network and RAC in connection with the 8th Pakistan Mountain Festival.

