KRL thrash SNGPL to extend lead at summit

KARACHI: Former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) extended their lead at the summit when they inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Thursday.

The victory, their tenth, took KRL to 35 points, five clear of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who occupy the second spot with 30 points.Waqar Ihtisham provided lead to KRL in the 17th minute. At half time KRL were leading 1-0.

In the second half, KRL kept up the pressure on the inexperienced SNGPL, who are featuring for the first time in the country’s top-tier league.Iftikhar Ali doubled KRL’s lead in the 55th minute before Umair Ali inflated it to 3-0 through a solid strike in the 61st minute. Sada Bahar hit the consolation goal for SNGPL in the 68th minute.The loss left SNGPL reeling at 12 points from 15 outings.