NCHR directs to revise FIR against poisoning of Rawal Lake

Islamabad: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has directed Islamabad Police to revise the offences mentioned in the FIR against poisoning of Rawal Lake.

The Commission issued these directions during the hearing of a case of throwing poison in the Rawal Lake by some persons who have been discovered and nominated in several FIRs lodged with the Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad.

NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowan along with the NCHR member ICT Ch. Muhammad Shafique heard the case and showed displeasure towards the inaction and negligence of representatives of different government departments over a very serious public matter of public.

They said that these incidents endangered public life because Rawal Lake supplies water to a great bulk of population in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Fearing great harm to the people and while taking a suo motu action based on the press reporting, the NCHR took cognizance of the case.

The Fisheries Department was the complainant in the case. The Department made a statement alleging that this activity created fear in the minds of the people and endangered their lives. WASA Deputy Director Azizullah was also present on the occasion

The NCHR panel said that WASA should not be indolent in this case ensuring that people get the quality water from the Rawal Lake. “It seems that the Small Dams Department of the Punjab Government, that is actually regulating matters pertaining to the Rawal Dam, is also not paying attention to what is happening to the water of Rawal Dam despite laboratory reports declaring that the water of the Rawal Dam was not drinkable,” said the panel. NCHR directed WASA to lodge a complaint with Small Dams Organisation, Government of Punjab.