Petition against Imran’s win from Mianwali dismissed

LAHORE: An election tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali in July 25 general election, after declaring it non-maintainable, the Geo News reported.

The tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the election petition filed by Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, a defeated candidate from NA-95, and it was announced Thursday. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel had submitted that the prime minister concealed mandatory details in the nomination papers mainly about his sons and ‘daughter’ in the nomination papers. He pointed out that under Section 60(2) (d) of Election Act, 2017 a candidate had to furnish a statement of his assets and liabilities and of his spouse and dependent children. However, he said Imran Khan failed to disclose details of properties owned by his wife, two sons and ‘daughter’ Tyrian White. He contended that Imran Khan could not be allowed to hold a public office as a member parliament under Article 62(1)(d),(e)&(f) and Article 63(1)(f),(p) & (o) of the Constitution.

However, advocate Babar Awan on behalf of the premier questioned the maintainability of the election petition saying that legal requirements were not fulfilled. He submitted that the petition was filed after the time limit whereas it was certified by an oath commissioner of Islamabad instead of Lahore. How can the petitioner file an election petition in the LHC when he is a resident of Karachi? Awan had questioned and claimed that a false affidavit had been annexed with the petition. Submitting that his client provided all the required information in the nomination papers, he had pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.