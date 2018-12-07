Qadri phones PM, thanks govt for new JIT in Model Town case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PAT chief thanked the government for its role regarding the formation of a new joint investigation team in the Model Town case, according to a PM Office statement. The prime minister also assured the PAT leader for transparency and justice in the case.