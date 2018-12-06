Like Kartarpur, Qadri wants Torkham border opened for trade with Afghanistan, Central Asia

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Wednesday that like Kartarpur corridor he would be happy if the Torkham border is opened for free trade and business activities with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

He was talking to reporters after attending a public gathering in Landikotal area.

The minister welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims and termed it a positive step by Pakistan. “I wish we can also open the Torkham border for free trade and business activities with Afghanistan and Central Asia,” he added.

He said Fata has been constitutionally merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it would take time to physically integrate all its departments with the provincial government.

He said work on development work in the erstwhile Fata districts was in the pipeline and it would gain momentum gradually.

“Some of the tribal districts departments including education and health have already been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the rest would take some time to be integrated,” Noorul Haq Qadri explained.

He argued that those still talking about Fata and FCR were wasting their time as Fata was no more and FCR has been scrapped. “These things are outdated. We have entered a new phase,” he remarked.

However, he said being a tribesman and member of parliament he was working to adjust the tribal culture and traditions in the new setup.

To a question, Noorul Haq Qadri said the government would not deprive the Khassadars and Levies personnel of jobs.He said he was in contact with the prime minister and the concerned authorities to secure the jobs of the Khassadars and Levies personnel.

Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal minister said they would create more jobs for the residents of erstwhile Fata instead of rendering them jobless.Regarding National Financial Commission Award (NFC), he said all the provinces except Sindh have agreed to give Fata districts three percent share in the NFC award.