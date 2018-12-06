PM, CJ hold one-on-one meeting on SC premises

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had an important and rare meeting with Chief Justice (CJ) Saqib Nisar in the premises of the Supreme Court complex on Wednesday.

The one-to-one meeting between the two took place on the occasion of seminar under Law and Justice Commission regarding population planning. No word has been given by either the Prime Minister Office or the apex court about the meeting but it is understood that the legal system and subjects of legislation came under discussion. Imran Khan came to the Supreme Court several times in recent years but he used to visit the rendezvous regarding the cases heard in the court but it was rare occasion that Imran came to attend and chair a gathering in the complex Wednesday and furthermore he had a private meeting with the chief justice. The sources reminded that prime minister didn’t take up the question of any case being heard by any court in the country.

Later, the CJP shared the stage in seminar and stayed in the SC complex for about two hours. Interestingly Imran Khan in his address in the seminar raised some points regarding certain cases which have been heard by the apex court are still before it.