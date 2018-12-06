Powell named Windies captain for BD ODIs

DHAKA: With Jason Holder’s shoulder injury keeping him out of the Bangladesh tour, Rovman Powell will lead the Windies for the first time in his career, during the upcoming ODI series. The Windies will be boosted by the return of Darren Bravo, who is set to play his first ODI in over two years. All-rounder Roston Chase and Carlos Brathwaite, the T20I skipper, are also part of the 15-member squad for the three-match series.

Windies ODI squad: Rovman Powell (c), Marlon Samuels, Roston Chase, Devendra Bishoo, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Fabien Allen, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Oshane Thomas.