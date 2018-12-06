PIMS medical symposium

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the premier hospital of the capital city, will organise a medical symposium on December 7 and 8.

PIMS Executive Director Dr Amjad Mehmood said the theme of the PIMS Symposium 2018 was Transforming Healthcare and would be attended by 1,000 delegates from all over the country and also abroad.

He said the highlights of the symposium were plenary sessions comprising of state-of-the-art lectures, scientific papers, poster presentations, pre- and post- symposium workshops, scientific exhibition and participation of distinguished national and international experts as speakers.

The scientific committee has received a large number of abstract submissions for oral and poster presentations.

The registered participants of the symposium will receive eight CME Credit Hours for full attendance and four CME Hours for participation in the workshops only.

A large number of doctors have already registered themselves for the symposium. The registration forms are available on the PIMS website. The registration rates vary according to the seniority of the doctors.