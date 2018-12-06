First lady visits SOS village

Islamabad : First Lady Samina Arif Alvi visited the SOS Children's Village, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday and appreciated the welfare work done by the organisation.

She also handed over a cheque to the SOS village's chairperson from own pocket.

The first lady visited different sections of the facility including school, homes for children, playgrounds, zoo and other facilities for the orphan and abandoned children and interacted with them.

She urged the people to come forward and help poor people and orphans living in SOS Children's Village.

SOS Village Chairperson Nassem Zafar said the facility was established in 1989, adding presently 200 children are in the village who were provided with the quality education and others facilities as were provided in a home.

She said the institution also imparted technical training to the children enable them to earn their livelihood respectfully.

Later, the first lady took a round of various sections of the village and appreciated the role of the institution for carrying out different welfare programmes for the poor and orphans.

The chairperson of the SOS village presented a memorial shield to Samina Alvi at the end of her visit.