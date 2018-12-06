Ali Rez first Pakistani to be named South Asia Creative Person of the Year

Mumbai, India: At the 25th Annual Campaign Agency of the Year competition held last night in Mumbai, Ali Rez was named the South Asia Creative of the Year 2018. This is the first time anybody from Pakistan has been honored at such a level at this prestigious show.

Ali Rez is the Regional Creative Director for Middle East and Pakistan at BBDO. He has won more than 100 awards in 2018 for the agency, including Cannes Lions, Clios, and the coveted D&AD pencil. BBDO Pakistan won at every one of the 12 international award shows they entered in 2018, and were named Agency of the Year at the global AdStars, while being featured as runners up Agency of the Year at Dubai Lynx. Ali’s team also had the honor of winning the first Glass Spike at Spikes Asia.

Since the early 1990s, Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards have existed to recognise inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

With results tabulated by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), it is the only programme to honour agency excellence at both a local and regional level.BBDO Pakistan also received a Bronze award for Campaign Agency of the Year, which makes it the fourth year the agency has shown up in the Top 3.