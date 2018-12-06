close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 6, 2018

Conserving water

Newspost

December 6, 2018

In Pakistan, available water per capita has dropped from 5,600 to 903 cubic metres as of 2016. With 60 percent of Pakistan’s population linked to the agricultural sector, the construction of small and large dams has become a necessity.

Pakistan is on the verge of becoming a water-scarce country. We need to act now to avoid any problems in the future.

Mahrukh Rizwan

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost