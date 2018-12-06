Conserving water

In Pakistan, available water per capita has dropped from 5,600 to 903 cubic metres as of 2016. With 60 percent of Pakistan’s population linked to the agricultural sector, the construction of small and large dams has become a necessity.

Pakistan is on the verge of becoming a water-scarce country. We need to act now to avoid any problems in the future.

Mahrukh Rizwan

Karachi