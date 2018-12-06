8th Pakistan-Japan Business Dialogue

The 8th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue and the 6th Joint Government Business Dialogue are to be held in Tokyo on December 10. The delegation for the dialogue is being led by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood.

The 25 businessmen from various sectors attending, including Japanese businessmen in Pakistan, will be led by Sohail P. Ahmed, chairman, Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF). The discussion at the dialogue being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economic Trade and Industry of Japan will focus on various issues related to trade and investments.

The delegates will elaborate upon information technology, textile, automotive, infrastructure, surgical & sporting goods and the fishery sectors, which hold the potential for the mutual benefit of the business communities in Japan and in Pakistan. Trade figures are tilted in favour of Japan and Pakistan will seek avenues to seek greater access to the Japanese market by Pakistani exporters.