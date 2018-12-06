close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Rupee weakens

December 6, 2018

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Wednesday, amid increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 138.59 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 137.79 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee reversed its previous gains to fall to 139 against the dollar. It closed at 138 on Tuesday. "The currency comes under downward pressure again due to higher import payments today," a forex dealer said.

