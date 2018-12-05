JTI dissolves district organisations

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Talaba-e- Islam (JTI), a student wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Tuesday dissolved all its district organisations and appointed conveners to launch and complete the process of re-organisation of the students wing.

Provincial convener, JTI, Rehmat Shahzad, announced dissolving the sub-organisations of the student’s wing at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club.

He called for an early completion of JTI’s re-organisational process to assign duty to the new office-bearers for preparation for upcoming golden jubilee celebrations. The JTI rep said that the central convener Hidayatullah had dissolved all the organisations of JTI and announced the names of new conveners for all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch the process of re-organisation.