close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 5, 2018

JTI dissolves district organisations

National

December 5, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Talaba-e- Islam (JTI), a student wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on Tuesday dissolved all its district organisations and appointed conveners to launch and complete the process of re-organisation of the students wing.

Provincial convener, JTI, Rehmat Shahzad, announced dissolving the sub-organisations of the student’s wing at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club.

He called for an early completion of JTI’s re-organisational process to assign duty to the new office-bearers for preparation for upcoming golden jubilee celebrations. The JTI rep said that the central convener Hidayatullah had dissolved all the organisations of JTI and announced the names of new conveners for all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch the process of re-organisation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan