Serving humanity vital lesson of Islam, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said volunteers perform their duties during natural calamities with commitment and in return have no expectations or financial interest which is a good thing.

In his message on Calamity Day issued here on Tuesday, the CM said volunteers rise above the geographical limitations and cultural and language barriers to serve the humanity with passion and commitment. The role of voluntary organisations and people is of exemplary importance in society and the damages of untoward incidents can be minimised by providing professional trainings to the volunteers. He said serving ailing humanity is high moral value and an important lesson of Islam.

The role of the voluntary organisations carries vital importance during earthquake, floods and similar calamities. The voluntary organisations engaged in different public welfare projects deserve accolades, he said. The purpose of this day is to pay tributes to the organisations and volunteers engaged in different public welfare assignments, he said.