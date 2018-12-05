close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Serving humanity vital lesson of Islam, says CM

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said volunteers perform their duties during natural calamities with commitment and in return have no expectations or financial interest which is a good thing.

In his message on Calamity Day issued here on Tuesday, the CM said volunteers rise above the geographical limitations and cultural and language barriers to serve the humanity with passion and commitment. The role of voluntary organisations and people is of exemplary importance in society and the damages of untoward incidents can be minimised by providing professional trainings to the volunteers. He said serving ailing humanity is high moral value and an important lesson of Islam.

The role of the voluntary organisations carries vital importance during earthquake, floods and similar calamities. The voluntary organisations engaged in different public welfare projects deserve accolades, he said. The purpose of this day is to pay tributes to the organisations and volunteers engaged in different public welfare assignments, he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore