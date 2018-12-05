Bani Gala case: Govt sacks those who stand up for justice, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Hearing the Banigala case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday remarked that Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi was removed for speaking the truth and that the government had sacked those who stood up for justice.

A three-judge bench, headed by the chief justice, heard a suo motu case of illegal constructions in the Banigala area of the federal capital. As the hearing went under way, Justice Nisar asked, “What’s the update on regularisation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence? Has he submitted a request for it?”

“Is there a delay in the regularisation of properties only because of Imran Khan?” he further asked, report Geo. He also sought details of those who had applied for regularisation of their properties and those who had deposited the regularisation fee.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the court that over 100 applications had been received. At this, the chief justiceasked whether further information and documents had been sought from the applicants. The deputy attorney general told the court that they were given the case file after a delay. The chief justice then asked him to look over the file and said the court will take up the case after a break. The court then went on a break.