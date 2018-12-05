close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Policeman, passerby injured in Kalri encounter

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

A police constable and a passerby were injured during an alleged encounter in the Kalri area of Lyari late on Tuesday evening.

According to police officials, personnel patrolling in the area were informed that some armed robbers were busy looting citizens near the Ghulaman-e-Abbas School. The police reached the site and, on seeing them, the robbers opened fire. The cops returned fire, during the exchange of fire Constable Ghulam Hussain of the Mauripur police station was injured.

During the shootout, Asghar Ali, a passerby, was also injured. However, the robbers managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the darkness and narrow lanes. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital and a case was lodged. Further investigations are underway.

