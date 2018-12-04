Maradona’s club fall short in decider

SAN LUIS POTOS, Mexico: Diego Maradona’s new club, Dorados, fell just short of winning the Mexican second-division final and a shot at promotion on Sunday, abruptly ending the Cinderella story of the Argentine legend’s latest foray into coaching.

Dorados, from the western state of Sinaloa, lost their second-leg final to Atletico San Luis, who pulled off a 4-2 victory in extra time at home to win the title series 4-3 on aggregate.Maradona, 58, had to watch the match from the stands, after being sent off near the end of Dorados’s first-leg victory for launching a tirade against the officials when he thought his team should have been awarded a penalty. His club opened the scoring in the central city of San Luis Potosi, and claimed the lead again in the 57th minute after the hosts equalized.