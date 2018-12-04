Multan retain disabled T20 cricket title

RAWALPINDI: Captain Matloob Qureshi helped Multan thrash Islamabad by 59 runs to retain the 6th National Disabled T-20 Cricket Championship title at the Pindi Stadium, says a press release.

Multan posted 231-3 in 20 overs. Captain Matloob Qureshi (76 not out) was their top scorer while Majid Hussain (74) and Jahanzaib Tiwana (49) also played well. Waqif Shah (1-34) and Zubair Khan (1-48) were Islamabad’s main bowlers.

Islamabad, in reply, managed 172-9 in 20 overs. Adeel Abbasi (51), captain Usman Paracha (37), Saim Ali (30) and Muhammad Naeem (25) were the main contributors. Left-arm medium pacer Zubair Saleem (3-37), Muhammad Sarfraz (2-10), Umaizur Rehman (2-21) and Majid Hussain (1-5) bowled well for Multan.Former Test cricketer Col (r) Naushad Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.