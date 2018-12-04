Qadri launches Quranic encyclopedia

LAHORE: Tehreek Minhajul Quran Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri said Quran is the literal word of Almighty Allah, and the remedy for every problem mankind can ever face. He was addressing the launch of a Quranic encyclopedia on Monday which he has compiled. He said the eight-volume encyclopedia covered nearly five thousand topics.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion while other speakers included Sardar Ateeq Ahmad, Bushra Rehman, Provincial Minister Saeed Ul Hasan Shah, Dr Farid Paracha, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Gen (R) Ijaz Awan, Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Dr. Ajmal Niazi, Orya Maqbool Jan, Dr. Tahir Hameed Tanoli, Sumsam Shah Bukhari, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Qadri, Dr Ghazla Hassan Qadri, Sofia Baidar, former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Afzal Hayat, Dr. Hasan Mohi Ul din, Dr. Hussain Mohi Ul Din, Khuram Nawaz Gandapur, Brig (R) Muhammad Iqbal, Khalid Prevaiz and Barrister Amir Hassan.

Other speakers said the Quranic encyclopedia by Dr Tahirul Qadri is valuable for researchers in Islamic learning and thought. Its study will be provide complete guidance to people of every school of thought, they added.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said compiling a Quran encyclopedia was a great service to the Muslim world and humanity by Dr Tahirul Qadri. He said the research work would make it easy to understand the message of Quran for both Muslim and non-Muslims.

Former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Atiq said the encyclopedia should be in every house in the Muslim world. Punjab minister for religious affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah addressed the audience in Arabic language and presented verses from historic poetry. JUI-S leader Maulana Ajmal Qadri asked Qadri to make a similar research to compile an encyclopedia of Hadith.