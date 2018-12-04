Multan retain National Disabled T20 title

KARACHI: Multan thrashed Islamabad by 59 runs in the final to retain the title of National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Islamabad captain Usman Paracha won the toss and decided to field. Multan Disabled posted 231 for the loss of three wickets. Captain Matloob Qureshi was the top scorer with unbeaten 76 off 51 balls with eight boundaries. All-rounder Majid Hussain scored 74 off 47 balls with 11 fours and one six. Jahanzaib Tiwana made 49 runs off just 17 balls with six huge sixes and one four. Waqif Shah and Zubair Khan took one wicket each.

Islamabad managed only 172-9 in their 20 overs. Adeel Abbasi top scored for the side with 51 runs off 32 balls with seven boundaries. Paracha made 37 off 25 balls with five fours and two sixes. Pacer Zubair Saleem captured three wickets for 37. Muhammad Sarfaraz and Umaiz-ur-Rehman picked two wickets each. Majid Hussain picked one.

Matloob collected the winners trophy and Rs100,000, while Paracha received the runners-up trophy and a cash award of Rs50,000.Matloob, with 220 runs, was declared the Best Batsman. Jahanzaib was adjudged the Best Bowler due to his nine wickets in the tournament.

Multan’s Majid Hussain, who scored 193 runs and picked four wickets, claimed the Player of the Tournament award. Islamabad’s Waqif Shah received the Best Fielder award. Matloob was awarded Man of the final award. Each player received Rs10,000.