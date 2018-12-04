Private schools

These days, education has become a business. People with small investment can set up a school anywhere in a residential locality. However, schools which are set up in residential area do not qualify as school as many of these for-profit entities lack the basic facilities that are essential for running a school. Small rooms are turned into class rooms where students are stuffed like chickens. These schools are not different than a poultry farm. The management of such schools hires under-qualified teachers who have failed to offer quality education to students.

The education department should take proper steps effectively play its monitory role to regularize the affairs of Private schools.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore