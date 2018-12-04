close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 4, 2018

Private schools

Newspost

December 4, 2018

These days, education has become a business. People with small investment can set up a school anywhere in a residential locality. However, schools which are set up in residential area do not qualify as school as many of these for-profit entities lack the basic facilities that are essential for running a school. Small rooms are turned into class rooms where students are stuffed like chickens. These schools are not different than a poultry farm. The management of such schools hires under-qualified teachers who have failed to offer quality education to students.

The education department should take proper steps effectively play its monitory role to regularize the affairs of Private schools.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost