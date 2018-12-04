Asad Umar not stepping down

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Monday refuted reports regarding Finance Minister Asad Umar stepping down from his post.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance also dismissed reports of an altercation between Asad Umar and Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, reported Geo News on Monday.

The ministry said, “Some elements are spreading disinformation to achieve their objectives. There is no truth in them.

“As far as differences are considered, our party holds a discussion on every matter and every minister and adviser shares their point of view after which a final discussion is taken,” the ministry added.

The ministry further said, “The finance minister has neither resigned nor has any plan to.” Further, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen also stated, “I did not have any altercation with Umar on any matter.”