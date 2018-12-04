Govt attracts Moroccan investment in tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday invited Moroccan investors to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector in partnership with local companies.

“Moroccan investors in collaboration with local companies can invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector especially in northern areas, which will give boost to tourism industry in the country,” Bakhtyar said while talking to Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune.

The ambassador was called on the minister, an official statement said. “Pakistan is among the countries blessed with beautiful natural scenery and landscapes where tourism can be promoted in a befitting manner through an effective strategy,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Last month the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would formulate an all-inclusive and comprehensive policy for the promotion of tourism in the country so that all allied sectors could benefit from it and the tourism sector could be further strengthened. The country’s tourism potential could easily be highlighted at home and abroad by using modern technology and especially social media, the PM said.

The prime minister also called for identification of all hurdles in the promotion of tourism at the provincial levels, so that the federal government could provide assistance to the provincial governments in finding the actionable solutions of the bottlenecks.

Bakhtyar said there are several potential areas where Moroccan companies could invest for the mutual benefits of the two countries. “Government is committed to enhance tourism, trade and economic cooperation with Morocco as well as initiate joint ventures in diverse areas to further bilateral partnership between two brotherly countries,” he added.

Highlighting the investment prospects in Pakistan, the minister underlined the need to explore more areas. “Moroccan investors should be encouraged to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan.” The minister further said Morocco enjoys important geostrategic location. “Pakistan is following ‘Look Africa Policy’ the purpose of which is to enhance trade and commercial relations with Africa.”

The planning minister hoped that bilateral relations will further be deepened and expanded in future in commensurate with the potential between the two countries. Moroccan Ambassador said Pakistan is a peaceful country and Morocco regards its friendship with Pakistan. He hoped that bilateral relations will further be solidified in future.