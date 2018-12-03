close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 3, 2018

Tourists, locals stuck as landslide hits Kalam

Top Story

KALAM: Owing to heavy landsliding in Swat, the road leading from Bahrain to Kalam has been blocked for traffic, reported Geo News on Sunday.

After the road blockage, tourists and locals on both sides have been stuck. Police said the landslide occurred as a mound of mud fell down in Pishmal, blocking the Bahrain-Kalam road.

According to local administration, the road is being opened with the help of heavy machinery. The road will be opened today (Monday) for flow of traffic, added the local administration officials.

