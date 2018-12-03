Egypt’s Karim bag Pakistan Open Squash crown

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt) made short work of former junior champion Diego Elias Sunday on his way to Pakistan Open Squash title at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club Karachi. Karim took just 38 minutes to beat Elias 11-4, 11-2, 11-8.

The Egyptian dominated the proceedings right from the start and finished off the final in grand style. After losing the first games rather meekly, Elias (Peru) tried hard to come back in the third game but to avail. Karim’s top of the court drops backed by his understanding of the game made him the ultimate winners.

Women Open final that was played between two Egyptian girls saw Yathreb Adel living up to her reputation beating Nadine Shahin 11-5, 11-9, 11-8. She won her match in just 21 minutes.

Air Chief Marshal Mujhaid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the final and prize distribution ceremony. Squash Legend Jahangir Khan, Geoff Hunt , Younus Khan, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz , Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi (SVP PSF) were also present at the ceremony.