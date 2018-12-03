National Women Hockey final today

LAHORE: Wapda and Punjab Colours will be pitted against each other in the final of the National Women Hockey Championship on Monday.Punjab Colours and Wapda won their semifinals in contrasting fashion. The first semifinal, between Punjab Colours and Army, was a closely contested encounter. Both sides displayed attacking game but neither side could find the target and the match entered the dreaded shootout phase.Punjab Colours prevailed 3-2 in the shootout to make it to the final. In the second semifinal Wapda beat Higher Education Commission 4-0.