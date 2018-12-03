Tradition of acknowledging literati services reviving

PESHAWAR: The tradition of acknowledging the services of literati is reviving in the provincial metropolis as the number of literary and cultural gatherings is increasing much to the satisfaction of the writers and poets whose works need to be recognized.

Two such gatherings were arranged recently to enumerate the services of a senior Pashto literatus Khaliqdad Umeed and a known Hindko writer Muhammad Ziauddin. The first function was organized for senior Pashto scriptwriter, poet and TV artiste, Khaliqdad Umeed. Several people turned up at the event to spotlight the services of the octogenarian writer from Malakand.

Pakhto Adabi Malgari, a literary organisation, had organised the gathering at the Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran which readily provides space for the purpose. Ibrahim Roman, chief of Pakhto Adabi Malgari, in his address said Khaliqdad Umeed is not just a TV scriptwriter and artiste but also a social critic. He said he has rendered services to poetry, art and society in general.

Saadullah Jan Barq said that Khaliqdad Umeed is a genuine writer and has contributed to a social change. Prof Iqbal Naseem Khattak said the writer has created powerful characters in his plays and left marks on the minds of TV viewers and radio listeners.

Farmanullah Jan, a former general manager of the Pakistan Television, Peshawar Centre, recalled that Khaliqdad Umeed wrote the script for the one of the most popular Pashto plays "Darogh Reshtia" in late 1970s. Telecaster Syed Masood Ahmed Shah said the play was a true reflection of the Pakhtun society and its dialogues were very popular with the Pakhtuns.

Veteran artiste Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Khan Bahadar, the only surviving character of the play, Nigah Hussain, Abdul Latif Seemab, Shaukat Ali Kharkewal, Prof Sher Zaman, Asmat Surani, Lal Badshah Khiali and Nowsherawan Adil spoke on the occasion as well. They praised the writer for serving the Pashto language.

A new Pashto book titled "Darogh Reshtia" penned by Khaliqdad Umeed was launched at the event. Spread over 634 pages, the publication can prove to be good resource for the budding writers.

The second literary function was organized by the Hindko Adabi Akath to highlight the services of Muhammad Ziauddin, a known writer, poet and research scholar of the Hindko language.

The programme was arranged at the house located in the Gulbahar Colony where a few young people had gathered in 1993 and launched the Hindko Literary Society which was later renamed Gandhara Hindko Board, a vibrant literary and cultural organization.

An elderly writer and author, Iqbal Sikandar, presided over the event. Muhammad Akhtar Naeem, the president of the Hazara Division chapter of the Gandhara Hindko Board, was the chief guest. Muhammad Raza Tanoli was the guest of honour.

Literati, including poet and lyricist, Syed Saeed Gillani, senior Seraiki poet, Farooq Ahmad Jan Babar, eminent cultural activist Dr Salahuddin, Prof Hussam Hur, broadcaster Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Nazir Bhatti, Awais Ahmad Khiyal, Saqaf Yasir, Fairdullah Qureshi, and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers praised Muhammad Ziauddin for his services for the promotion of the Hindko language, literature and culture. "Muhammad Ziauddin has done commendable services to Hindko by working for the preservation and promotion of this language and its culture. He has the credit of making a team of dedicated and educated young people and making serious efforts for the Hindko language promotion by launching the Gandhara Hindko Board. The recognition that the Hindko language is getting at present is because of these since efforts," said Dr Salahddin.

Other speakers enumerated the literary and cultural services of Muhammad Ziauddin. They mentioned his books and publications which included "Peer Sain", "Hindko Matlaan", "Sukhaan Samandar", "Bin Mouj Samandar", Hindko Saqafat Amn Da Istaara", " Mehtiyan Gallaan"" Hindko Dee Awaz", Qateel Dey Shehr Dee Kook", "Hindko Da Muqadma"," Hind Aryaaee Qous-e-Qazah", " Al-Amir- Maulvi Jee Sarkaar" and works of other poets that he brought forward and had them published by the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy.

The speakers said Muhammad Ziauddin has worked not only for the promotion of Hindko but also other Pakistani languages. They praised him for providing the Gandhara Hindko Board platform to speakers of other languages by arranging literary and cultural conferences for them and getting their works published by the Hindko board and the academy.