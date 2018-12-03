Marathon race held to protect Margallas

Islamabad: Scores of nature lovers ran on the Margalla Hills on Sunday to raise public awareness of the protection and preservation of the hills that epitomise Islamabad.

The 5.5 kilometres marathon race organised by Serena Hotels had around 150 participants representing different walks of life. The Margalla Hills National Park carries a great significance for the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as it is the repository of indigenous flora and fauna, an escape from the traffic and chaos of city life and a source of clean air and water.

CEO of the Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said preserving environment was a cause very important to Serena Hotels. "Responsible natural resource management has always been one of our top priorities and we have inculcated ecologically sustainable policies within the Hotel but raising awareness and encouraging our friends and communities to do the same is also essential,” he said.

He said Serena Hotels had sponsored the Marathon as part of its adventure diplomacy initiative. Earlier this year, the Serena Hotels hosted the first Pakistan Karakorum Marathon with the collaboration of the Pakistan Air Force drawing international record holders and prize winners to Naltar, a stunning valley in Gilgit district situated at over 8,000 feet above the sea level.

The 21.55-kilometre route for the marathon began at Trail 5 to Faisal Mosque, Chak Chabbi, Talhar Ridge and back to Trail 5, while the route for 5.5 kilometres started at the Trail 5 Parking to Trail 3-B to the exercise point above the umbrella and back to Trail 5. Participants were given certificates and medals, while the top three runners in both categories got cash awards.