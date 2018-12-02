close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Woman raped, filmed in DI Khan

National

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in a farm in Saigara Matwala neighbourhood of Paharpur.The traumatised woman told police that alleged rapists Ahmad Din and Gul Zaman, both hailing from Saigara Matwala, raped her at gun-point while a third unidentified accomplice filmed the act on camera around 11am.

The alleged rapists threatened the married woman that they would make the video public if she contacted the police or told about the crime to anyone else.

Police launched a man-hunt for the arrest of the three alleged rapists after registering a first information report under section 376, 506 and 34 of PPC.

Murderer gets death: Additional District and Sessions Judge Usman Wali on Saturday awarded death sentence on three counts to one Muhammad Bilal in a case about the rape-cum-murder of a six –year old girl.

Bilal, a resident of Zafar Abad Colony, will also pay a fine of Rs9,00,000 to the victim’s family.

According to Dera Town Police Station, Mahnoor Bibi went missing from a wedding ceremony in Zafarabad on January 26, 2017. And her body was found dumped in a field the next day. The police arrested and interrogated Muhammad Bilal, a relative of the deceased.

During investigation, the police charged him under relevant sections of the law following the accused’s confession of committing the crime against Mahnoor, 6, and two other minor girls of the said locality.

