Govt to empower youths: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government is working on a comprehensive programme to empower the youth as Pakistan is among the blessed countries whose 60 percent of the population consisted of youths.

Talking to a delegation of youths at the CM Office here on Saturday, he said the segment of society was a ray of hope for the country.

"We could cover the journey to the progress on faster pace by imparting skills to the youth and empowering them," he added.

Usman Buzdar said the new generation was blessed with wonderful capabilities and determined to serving the nation. "The future of new Pakistan depends on the youth and unfortunately governments in the past have not invested in them and done nothing to empower them," he added.

“The youth is our asset and we will make a comprehensive policy to benefit from the asset,” he added.

He said the PTI government would utilize all possible resources to get benefit from the capabilities of the youth and we would ensure implementation of the policy. He said the PTI government attached top priority to the public service and development and progress of the nation.