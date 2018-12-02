IOC chief will ‘work hard’ for boxing in 2020 Games despite freeze

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee will “work hard” to include boxing in the 2020 Games in Tokyo despite freezing preparations over a governance crisis in the sport, the body’s chief said Saturday.

On Friday, the IOC said it was halting preparations for boxing at the 2020 Games and launched a probe into the sport’s troubled governing body — the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, IOC President Thomas Bach declined to promise that boxing would be part of the 2020 games, but said “we will make all efforts to protect the athletes as we always do.”

He said the IOC had “received a request from the national boxing federation of Japan pleading to have an Olympic boxing tournament. We’re absolutely in line with this request,” he added. “We want to have one and this is why we will work hard.”