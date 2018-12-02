Certain parties politicising anti-encroachment drive: mayor

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday that certain political and religious parties were politicising the anti-encroachment drive being carried in the city, Geo News reported.

Speaking in Geo News special transmission on the anti-encroachment campaign, he said action was being taken on a Supreme Court order and that anyone having objections to it could approach the apex court.

The SC had on October 27 ordered the Sindh government to recover illegally occupied land within 15 days.

Akhtar said the drive was being carried out with proper planning. “We do not want anyone to lose their business.” An SC bench had given the order during the hearing of a case against the land mafia.